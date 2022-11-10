US Futures Rocket as Soft CPI Boosts Risk Appetite: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock-index futures extended gains and Treasuries rallied as inflation in the world’s largest economy fell sharper than expected, easing pressure on the Federal Reserve’s tightening campaign.

With S&P 500 futures up 3.6%, the stock market is poised for the best first-day reaction for an CPI report since 2008. Treasuries rallied with the two-year rate, the most sensitive to monetary policy, tumbling 20 basis points. The dollar slid and oil erased losses in the minutes after the data release.

Investors may treat the 7.7% headline figure as the latest evidence of peaking consumer-price growth, with potential to usher in an end to interest-rate hikes. The report also showed the consumer-price index coming in softer than expected on a month-on-month basis as well as in its core reading.

“The first downside surprise in inflation in several months will inevitably be received by an equity market ovation,” Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, wrote. A 0.5% hike, rather than 0.75%, in December is clearly on the cards but, until we have had a run of these types of CPI reports, a pause is still some way out.”

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he expects the central bank to slow the pace of interest-rate hikes in upcoming months as US monetary policy approaches restrictive levels. But, he noted Thursday in the text of his remarks to the Risk Management Association’s Philadelphia chapter, a “ hike of 50 basis points would still be significant.”

–With assistance from Richard Henderson.

