US Fed raises interest rate a quarter point amid high inflation

Reuters

Berkshire Hathaway stock price reaches $500,000

The share price of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc reached $500,000 for the first time on Monday, reflecting the company’s status as a defensive stock in a market unsettled by events in Ukraine and rising inflation. Berkshire’s Class A shares have risen 10% in 2022, outpacing the Standard & Poor’s 500 index, which has fallen 12%. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company’s market value is approximately $731 billion, ranking sixth in the United States, and Buffett’s 16.2% stake makes him the world’s fifth-richest person at $119.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine.