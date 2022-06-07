US Deal For Film With Jack Wolfe, Iwan Rheon – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Studios has acquired North American rights to screen adaptation The Magic Flute, which is executive-produced by Roland Emmerich.

Directed by Florian Sigl, the movie is a modern reimagining of Mozart’s opera classic. Cast comprises Jack Wolfe (The Witcher), Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Stéfi Celma (Call My Agent), Asha Banks (Royal Shakespeare Company), Stefan Konarske (Das Boot), Niamh McCormack (The Witcher), Amir Wilson (The Secret Garden), and Tedros Teclebrhan (System Crasher).

French soprano Sabine Devieilhe (Opéra National de Paris), Mexican-French tenor Rolando Villazón, and U.S. bass Morris Robinson (Metropolitan Opera, New York) are among the ensemble cast.

The adaptation is set in present-day Europe and tells the story of 17-year-old Tim Walker, who is sent from London to the Austrian alps to start his singing scholarship at the legendary Mozart boarding school. There, he discovers a century old forgotten passageway into the magical world of Mozart’s The Magic Flute.

Producers are Christopher Zwickler of Flute Film and Fabian Wolfart. Executive producer is Roland Emmerich through his production company, Centropolis Entertainment. Timm Oberwelland, Theodor Gringel, Peter Eiff and Tobias Alexander Seiffert of Tobis Film and Quinta Media’s Stefan Konarske (also part of the cast) are co-producing.

The North America deal was negotiated by Diane Ferrandez of AGC Studios for Flute Films and the filmmakers, and Shout’s Jordan Fields and Steven Katz, Vice President of Business Affairs.

Sola Media handles international sales. Casting was by Sophie Holland Casting.

Roland Emmerich said: “Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s masterpiece The Magic Flute has always been my favorite opera ever since I experienced this magical story as a young adult. I was immediately drawn to the concept of cinematically reimagining this story when the filmmaking team approached me with their idea, which I was thrilled to champion. The entire team brought their fantastic vision to the screen in an exciting and innovative way. I look forward to Shout! Studios bringing this epic journey to audiences to once again be enchanted by the universally acclaimed and world-famous music.”

“The Magic Flute is a bold, magical adventure and a new take on the classic story we all know and love. This stunning film delivers a vibrant, captivating cinematic journey and is sure to win the hearts and minds of movie fans. We look forward to building a broad audience across all major distribution platforms,” stated Melissa Boag, Executive Vice President of Family Entertainment at Shout! Studios.

The production is supported by national and regional funders from Germany and Austria, among them FFF Bayern, Bayerischer Bankenfonds, Hessenfilm, MFG Filmförderung, Filmförderung des Landes Salzburg, the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF) and Filmstandort Austria (FISA).