US couple fears for twins born via Ukraine surrogate in Kyiv

The US parents of twin boys born prematurely via surrogate in Ukraine are now frantically trying to get their babies safely out of the escalating war zone.

Alex Spektor and Irma Nuñez’s sons, Lenny and Moishe, were born at 32 weeks at a Kyiv hospital last week.

Now, as Russian troops continue their advance towards the Ukrainian capital, the distressed parents are trying — from afar — to find a hospital with a bomb shelter to care for the babies and to get them safely back to their home in Georgia.

“The fact that they’re premature plays against us,” Spektor told NBC’s “Today” on Tuesday. “So there’s a conflict. They need to stay put. We need to take them out.”

“It’s unimaginable, what can I say? It’s impossible to wrap your mind around,” he added.

The parents said they have been trying to find special preemie milk for the newborns in Kyiv, but the increasing violence had made it difficult.

“I talked to this pharmacy in the morning. By afternoon, when one of our contacts got there, it was already shelled and it was closed,” Spektor said, adding he was finally able to locate some.

The father said he was hopeful President Biden would be able to assist their family.

“Just get our babies out,” he said. “Or, if that’s not possible, at least to Lviv — somewhere westward — where they would be safe.”

The couple’s sons are currently being cared for by the surrogate and a pediatrician in Kyiv.