US Coast Guard rescues 18 people from ice floe on Lake Erie

Eighteen people were rescued from Lake Erie on Sunday after they became stranded on an ice floe that broke away from land, authorities said.

Those stranded included snowmobilers and ATV riders who were cruising around on the frozen lake in Ohio, according to the US Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard helicopter, an airboat and another vessel owned by a good Samaritan were used in the rescue.

The stranded included snowmobilers and ATV riders who were riding around on Lake Erie. @USCGGreatLakes/Twitter

Seven of the people were hoisted from the floating sheet of ice by the chopper. Four others were rescued by the Coast Guard boat and the remaining seven were picked up by the good Samaritan.

No injuries were reported.

In a statement, Coast Guard Lt. Jeremiah Schiessel cautioned recreation seekers that “there’s no such thing as safe ice.”

Some were rescued by a US Coast Guard helicopter while others were rescued by boat. @USCGGreatLakes/Twitter

But ”people can mitigate their risks,” Schiessel added. “Always be sure to tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to be back. Great Lakes ice is unpredictable, and conditions can change fast.”