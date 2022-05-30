US, China prep talks between Lloyd Austin, Wei Fenghe: report

​The United States and China are in final talks to set up the first face-to-face meeting between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Beijing counterpart at a security conference next month in Singapore, according to a report published Monday.

The discussions, coming at a time of heightened tensions over the future of Taiwan, involve a sit-down between Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Austin has already said he will travel to the conference, which is being held June 10-12. While Wei’s attendance hasn’t been confirmed, the outlet reported that he will participate in person.

The ​Wall Street Journal noted that the talks are ongoing and plans could change.

Wei Fenghe is China’s defense minister. His attendance at the conference is not confirmed. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Austin and Wei talked on the phone in April about security in Asia and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the first conversation between the pair.

The Chinese defense ministry’s summary of the conversation said Wei warned Austin that Taiwan could have a “disruptive impact” on relations between the countries.

During a trip to Asia earlier this month, President Biden said the US would ​intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China believes is part of its territory.

Beijing responded to Biden’s remarks with “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition.”​

Following Biden’s comments in Tokyo, the White House and the president insisted that the US’ policy of “strategic ambiguity” on Taiwan hasn’t changed.

The White House said it still adheres to the “one China” position that recognizes the People’s Republic of China as the sole government of the Asian nation, and acknowledges – but does not accept – that Taiwan is part of China.

The US, under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, is not required to defend Taiwan militarily, but it must ensure the island nation has the resources to defend itself.

China’s defense ministry did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper, and a Pentagon spokesperson said there was no available information about a meeting.