US calls for halt to Russian ‘filtration’ ops, forced deportation

The United States is calling on Russia to halt its “filtration” operations and forced deportation of Ukrainians amid its months-long war, accusing Moscow of committing “war crimes.”

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a statement calling on Russia to “immediately halt its systematic ‘filtration’ operations and forced deportations in Russian-controlled and held areas of Ukraine.”

“The unlawful transfer and deportation of protected persons is a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians and is a war crime,” Blinken said.

“Russian authorities must release those detained and allow Ukrainian citizens forcibly removed or coerced into leaving their country the ability to promptly and safely return home.”

Blinken cited that between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens — including at least 260,000 children — have been “interrogated, detained and forcibly deported” from their homes to Russia, including far eastern regions of the country.

He accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of having his military carry out operations to separate families, abducting children to put up for adoption in Russia, confiscating Ukrainian passports and issuing Ukrainians with Russian passports to “change the demographic makeup.”

A police officer helps an injured woman after a strike hit a residential area in eastern Ukraine on July 7, 2022. Nariman El-Mofty/AP

“President Putin and his government will not be able to engage in these systematic abuses with impunity. Accountability is imperative,” Blinken said. “This is why we are supporting Ukrainian and international authorities’ efforts to collect, document and preserve evidence of atrocities. Together, we are dedicated to holding perpetrators of war crimes and other atrocities accountable.”

While Russia has continuously denied that it is targeting civilians, US intelligence has identified at least 18 “filtration” camps set up by Moscow to detain and forcibly detain Ukrainian civilians, according to the New York Times.

One diplomat, Courtney Austrian, the deputy head of the US mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, told the outlet that the intelligence has indicated that preparations for such operations began even before Russia officially invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Ukrainian servicemen fire at Russian positions from a U.S.- supplied M777 howitzer on July 14. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

“Russian officials likely created lists of Ukrainian civilians deemed threatening to Russia’s control of Ukraine, including anyone with pro-Ukraine views, such as political figures and activists, as well as security personnel, for detention and filtration,” Austrian said.

As dozens of Ukrainian civilians continue to die daily from Russian missile strikes, the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor said Thursday it is time for an “overarching strategy” to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Rescuers work at the scene of a building that was damaged by a deadly Russian missile attack in Vinnytsia, Ukraine on July 14. Efrem Lukatsky/AP

“The simple truth is that, as we speak, children, women and men, the young and the old, are living in terror,” ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said, highlighting a need of “coordination, of coherence” and “the need of an overarching strategy.”

While the ICC does not have the jurisdiction to prosecute the crime of aggression in Ukraine because neither Russia nor Ukraine is among the court’s 123 member states, Kyiv allowed for Khan to open an investigation in early March.