US Army responds to TikTok rant from medic on Roe v. Wade

The US Army responded Monday to a viral TikTok video of one of their medics ranting about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, telling The Post the enlisted member has a right to express herself – within limits.

Spokesperson Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Hewitt said in a statement that the Army “respects the right of Soldiers to use social media for self-expression.”

“However, all Army personnel have limitations on what they can discuss. As members of a values-based organization, Soldiers are expected to treat all persons with dignity and respect, online and offline,” Hewitt said.

“With regard to the Supreme Court’s recent decision, [Department of Defense directives]… does not prohibit Army personnel, at any time, including when they are at work or on duty, from expressing their personal opinions about non-partisan issues, even if politically charged.”

The unidentified medic, who used the screen name “rahasenfratz,” eviscerated SCOTUS in a three-minute long video posted the day the decision was announced, but the clip went viral over the weekend after it was shared by right-wing Internet personality Jack Posobiec.

A US Army spokesman said the medic who went viral with a TikTok video criticizing the Supreme Court has a right to “use social media for self-expression.” TikTok/@rahasenfratz

“I just extended my contract to continue serving this country a week ago. How am I supposed to swear to support and defend the Constitution and a country that treats its women like second class citizens?” she seethed in the video.

Hewitt couldn’t immediately say if the medic will face discipline or if she already has.

He noted that personal opinions about non-partisan issues could be considered “political activity” if the Army finds it is connected to “candidates or political parties.”

The spokesman noted that Army personnel do have “limitations on what they can discuss.” Photo by STAFF/AFP via Getty Images

The medic claimed in the video that the US “doesn’t even give a rat’s ass” about her despite her military service. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

If the comments are found to be “political activity,” soldiers could be “curtailed” from talking about it if brass find the remarks “threaten good order and discipline in the workplace,” the spokesman said.

In the clip, which is no longer available after the soldier’s account was deleted, the medic questioned how she could “wake up every day and put on a frickin’ uniform that says ‘United States Army’” when the US “doesn’t even give a rat’s ass” about her.

“It gives more of a rat’s ass about the guns they’re allowed to buy that kill the children that I’m forced to give birth to,” she said.

“Think about that.”

The post received nearly 30,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments on TikTok.