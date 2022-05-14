US Army paratroopers land in North Carolina neighborhood

Two Special Forces paratroopers were hurt in a North Carolina neighborhood after missing their landing zone on Wednesday.

The paratroopers were rescued by Hoke County locals who rushed to their aid after one of the soldiers hit the roof of a nearby house.

One of the airborne unit members was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, Army Maj. Rick Dickinson, a spokesperson for Fort Bragg, told the Army Times.

The other soldier was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Training was temporarily suspended that day.

Both soldiers are members of the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne).

Military leaders told WRAL the paratroopers were using Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters for jump training over St Mere-Eglise Drop Zone, about 8 miles from where they crash-landed.

Two Special Forces paratroopers missed their mark and landed in a suburban North Carolina neighborhood. CBS-17

US Army Special Operations Command did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

The 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) has a long history of serving during peacetime and war. Stationed at Fort Bragg, it’s the lead Special Forces Group on operations in central Asia.

Special Forces units perform seven key missions, including unconventional warfare, foreign internal defense, special reconnaissance, direct action, combating terrorism, counter-proliferation, and information operations.

One of the paratroopers was hospitalized and is in stable condition. CBS-17

The incident comes after a US soldier was tragically killed by a bear in Alaska this week.

Army Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant, 30, was identified Thursday as the soldier who died from injuries sustained during a bear attack Tuesday in a remote training area at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson.

Plant, an infantryman from the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, who had deployed to Afghanistan, was later pronounced dead at the military base’s hospital.

The paratroopers were members of the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne). CBS-17

Last month, a 21-year-old paratrooper from New York State died while jumping from a helicopter during a training exercise.

Spc. Abigail Jenks, of Gansevoort, was doing a static-line jump from a UH-60 Blackhawk chopper at Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Monday, when she was fatally injured, military officials said.