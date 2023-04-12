US 30-Year Mortgage Rate Drops a Fifth Week to Two-Month Low

(Bloomberg) — US 30-year fixed mortgage rates fell for a fifth-straight week to the lowest level in two months, shoring up demand to buy a home.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The contract rate dropped 10 basis points to 6.3% in the period ended April 7, Mortgage Bankers Association data showed Wednesday. The group’s index of mortgage applications for the purchase of a home increased 7.8%, the most since mid January.

Mortgage rates have been falling as investors seek safety in Treasury bonds following the recent collapse of several banks. Even so, borrowing costs are still generally high and housing inventory is limited, which has kept a lid on homebuying activity.

Mortgage News Daily, which updates more frequently, put the 30-year rate at 6.52% on Tuesday as Treasury yields climbed after data late last week showed a resilient job market.

The MBA’s index of refinancing applications ticked up 0.1%, while the overall gauge of mortgage applications rose to the highest since early February.

The MBA survey, which has been conducted weekly since 1990, uses responses from mortgage bankers, commercial banks and thrifts. The data cover more than 75% of all retail residential mortgage applications in the US.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.