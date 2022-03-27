Upsets in Miami Open mirror the topsy-turvy state of women’s tennis at the moment

After the shocking retirement by world No. 1 Ash Barty this week, the upper echelon of women’s tennis continues to undergo arguably the biggest upheaval in the history of the sport.

The first week of the Miami Open emphasizes that just about anyone in the draw can emerge with the title.

On Thursday alone, 11 seeds fell, including top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and third-seeded Anett Kontaveit, who were taken out by Irina-Camelia Begu and Pennsylvanian Ann Li, respectively.

The seeds continued to scatter Friday after Greece’s Maria Sakkari (4), fell to Brazil’s Beatrice Haddad Maia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. American Shelby Rogers slammed 15 aces in her 6-3, 7-6 (0) victory over 10th-seed Jelena Ostapenko.

However, fifth seed Paula Badosa advanced as did second seed Iga Swiatek, whose 6-2, 6-0 victory over Viktorija Golubic in the evening match clinched her No. 1 status as of April 4.

The women’s top 10 isn’t recognizable from itself at this time last year. Eight of the 10 are missing either because of injuries, pandemic and mental breaks, retirements or slumps. Contrast that to the men’s tour, which has seven of the same top-10 players from two years ago.

“I think COVID made people realize tennis and sport isn’t the most important things in their lives,’’ said Plantation native Sloane Stephens after a 6-1, 6-4 loss to fellow South Florida resident Jessica Pegula (16).

“Prioritizing their lives and finding that balance is a transition phase for a lot of players. … At the end of the day tennis isn’t everything.”

Pegula, whose father owns the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills, believes parity is a reason for the topsy-turvy top 10.

“I don’t think you’re getting easy first, second, third rounds maybe that you did 10 years ago, and I think that is a huge factor,’’ Pegula said. “Girls are playing much younger; they’re getting better much quicker; they’re competing at a high level much faster. … It’s just more of the depth. I don’t know if anyone can really truly dominate.’’

Story continues

Obviously, the end of the Williams’ era is a factor as both Venus and Serena seem more interested in attending the Oscars ceremony in Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday to represent for best picture nominee “King Richard.” Serena, 40, winner of 23 majors, is ranked 240 while Venus, 41, is ranked 466. Neither has played in more than six months.

Former No. 1 Carolina Wozniacki retired last year at 31. Naomi Osaka, 24, who was ranked No. 1 in 2019 is at 77. She has hired a therapist to help with her off-court mental issues.

Simona Halep, 30, who was year-ending No. 1 from 2017 to 2019 has fallen to 19 and withdrew with a thigh injury. Pembroke Pines’ Sofia Kenin, 23, who was ranked fourth, has plummeted to 148 and pulled out with an ankle injury.

Bianca Andreescu, 21, has gone from fourth to 44th while playing just two matches this year, citing knee injuries, COVID and her mental well-being.

Who’s the next superstar? Swiatek, 20, is the first Polish man or woman to be No. 1, but for how long?

Could it be junior star Linda Fruhvirtova, just 16 and ranked 279th, who notched her first top-30 victory over 20th seed Elise Mertens, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1?

“It’s like, that really happened or am I just dreaming?’’ said the Czech teen.

The exodus of legends at the top may open the door for 18-year-old Coco Gauff, seeded 14th, who avenged her loss to China’s Qiang Wang at the Australian Open with a 7-5, 6-4 victory.

“I feel like everybody is dealing with something,’’ said Delray Beach’s Gauff, who slugged 29 winners to Wang’s 16. “It’s more important for whatever is going on with that player for them to take time for themselves.

“There is definitely a generational shift happening right now. I’m glad that I’m a part of it.’’

Krygios on fire

The men’s bottom half of the draw also was shaken up when mercurial Aussie Nick Kyrgios routed fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-0 in 52 minutes of flawless execution. He threw in his trademark between-the-legs forehand in the midst of one winning rally while blasting 20 winners to just eight unforced errors to go with 10 aces. Rublev had gone 50 matches without being on the receiving end of a 6-0 set.

“I know I’m going to have some weeks where it’s incredible, and I know there are going to be some weeks where it’s shocking,’’ Kyrgios said. “I’m not on that roller-coaster life anymore where I’m really enjoying those highs and almost drowning my sorrows in the lows.”

Kyrgios doubles partner, qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis staved off a match point in downing 13th-seed Diego Schwartzman in a three-hour marathon.

Fourth-seeded Matteo Berrettini withdrew with a hand injury, but his replacement, lucky loser Kevin Anderson of Delray Beach, lost to Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina.

His older brother Francisco Cerundolo also advanced with a victory over the 16th-seeded Reilly Opelka, who retired in the second set with a right shoulder injury. John Isner, seeded 20th, who won this title in 2018, was toppled by Argentine’s Huge Gaston, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev and ninth-seeded Jannik Sinner survived scares, but both pulled out three-setters over Borna Coric and Emil Russuvuori, respectively.