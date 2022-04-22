Upset customer shoots Jack in the Box worker after argument over sauce, Texas cops say

A Jack in the Box customer “was not happy with his meal” when he got into arguments with two different workers, authorities in Texas said.

The man was picking up his order from the fast food restaurant’s drive-thru on April 21 and became upset over a charge for more sauce, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told McClatchy News.

A worker told him he’d have to pay for additional buttermilk — the Jack in the Box version of dipping ranch — which led to an argument, according to the sheriff’s office.

He eventually left the drive-thru and pulled up to the front of the restaurant in north Houston, officials said, where he saw a worker waiting to get picked up after their shift ended.

They got into an argument outside of the Jack in the Box, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the employee crossed the street to get away.

That’s when the upset customer followed the worker in his vehicle and shot him on his right hand, officials said. The bullet didn’t go through the man’s hand.

The worker was taken to a hospital with “non-life threatening injuries,” officials said. The case was forwarded to investigators to issue an arrest warrant for the driver, who is accused of fleeing the scene.

Customer upset over Church’s Chicken refund returns with a gun, Oklahoma video shows

McDonald’s customer upset over order jumps counter and attacks worker, Georgia cops say

Jack in the Box worker shoots customer who was attacking girlfriend, Colorado cops say

Wendy’s drive-thru order takes ‘too long,’ so woman starts shooting, Ohio police say