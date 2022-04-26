UPS Tops Q1 Earnings Forecast, Plans $2 Billion Buyback Target

United Parcel Service  (UPS) – Get United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Tuesday, while re-affirming its full-year profit forecast and unveiling plans to double its annual share buybacks to around $2 billion.

UPS said earnings for the three months ending in March were pegged at $3.03 per share, up 9.4% from the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $2.88 per share. Group revenues, the company said, rose 6.55% to $24.4 billion, again topping estimates of a $23.8 billion tally.

