The Hamden Journal

UPS Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings Beat, Huge Dividend Hike

UPS Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings Beat, Huge Dividend Hike

Updated at 7:04 am EST

United Parcel Service  (UPS) – Get United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Tuesday, while boosting its planned dividend, as rebound in global traffic lifted the group’s top and bottom line. 

UPS said earnings for the three months ending in December were pegged at $3.52 per share, up 55.75% from the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $3.10 per share. Group revenues, the company said, rose 11.5% to $27.8 billion, again topping analysts’ estimates of a $27.1 billion tally.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.