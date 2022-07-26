UPS Stock Leaps On Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenue-Per-Parcel Surge

UPS Stock Leaps On Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenue-Per-Parcel Surge

by

United Parcel Service  (UPS) – Get United Parcel Service Inc. Report posted better-than-expected second earnings Tuesday, and repeated its profit guidance, thanks in part to a big leap in the price of domestic parcel revenues.

The stock was pressured in early trading, however, after the parcel delivery group said domestic volumes would continue to decline over the first half of the year, amid surging fuel and transport costs, before improving into six months ending in December.

UPS said earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $3.25 per share, up 6.3% from the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $3.15 per share. Group revenues, the company said, rose 5.9% to $24.8 billion, again topping estimates of a $24.6 billion tally.