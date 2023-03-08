‘Upon Entry’ Trailer – SXSW – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Upon Entry, from directors Alejandro Rojas and Juan Sebastián Vásquez, will make its North American debut at SXSW later this week, and we’ve got the trailer to go with it (check it out above).

The psychological thriller is about a couple traveling from Barcelona, Spain who get stuck at immigration control in New Jersey’s Newark-Liberty Airport. While detained in an intense interrogation, their dreams of moving to the U.S — and their relationship — begin to unravel.

Here’s the official synopsis: Diego (Alberto Amman), a Venezuelan urbanist, and Elena (Bruna Cusi), a contemporary dancer from Barcelona, move to the United States with their approved visas to start a new life. Their intention is to boost their professional careers and start a family in ‘the land of opportunities.’ But upon entering Newark airport’s immigration area, they are taken to the secondary inspection room, where border officers will subject them to an unpleasant inspection process and a psychologically grueling interrogation. Over the next few hours, the fate of Elena, Diego and their dreams is called into question as the officers interviewing them try to discover whether the couple may have something to hide, thus jeopardizing their entry.

Upon Entry won the FIPRESCI Award at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and is playing in the Narrative Spotlight Section at SXSW, which runs from March 10-19, for its North American premiere. Charades is handling international sales; Anonymous Content has North America.

The Zabriskie Films production is produced by Carles Torras, Carlos Juárez, Xosé Zapata, Sergio Adrià and Alba Sotorra.