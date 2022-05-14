Upfront Week 2022 Presentation & Party Schedule – The Hamden Journal

Emerging from the long shadow of Covid, we are headed into what traditionally has been known as broadcast upfront week, a ritual dating back to the three-network days and centered on the annual fall release of new car models. The moniker is less apt than ever this year, with the CW as the only broadcast network doing a standalone event; the others all are part of corporate portfolio presentations. Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav, the architect of the Discovery-WarnerMedia $43 billion merger, is expected to take the stage and make the case for the combined entity. One more recently merged entity, TelevisaUnivision, will make its upfront debut. Additionally, a newfronter, YouTube, has elbowed its way in with a breakfast and its Brandcast extravaganza.

After reaching a peak about four years ago, the party portion of upfront week has slimmed down dramatically. Agency bashes (and Entertainment Weekly & People’s cocktail reception) are a thing of the past, with only WME’s traditional Peter Luger dinner for top executives carrying on its 27-year-old tradition.

Also continuing is another upfront staple — Jimmy Kimmel’s hugely popular upfront roast at the Disney presentation, which, along with the Fox event, has left its longtime location for a new venue.

The $60 billion-plus TV ad business looks a lot different than it did the last time everyone gathered in 2019. Media companies are all now fully invested in streaming, so they are making pitches for both linear and digital properties. And yet, Netflix’s recent struggles have highlighted the need to balance digital overtures with preaching about reach the old-fashioned way.

Below is the full schedule for the presentations and parties during upfront week. (Note: all times ET.)

MONDAY, MAY 16

8:10 AM: YouTube Upfronts Breakfast

St. Regis Hotel, Two E 55th St.

11 AM: NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Avenue of the Americas

4 PM: Fox Upfront Presentation

Skylight on Vesey, 300 Vesey St.

followed by

Fox after-party at Skylight

6 PM: Telemundo upfront party

Ziegfeld Ballroom, 141 W 54th St.

8 PM: NBCU upfront party (private, invitation only)

Pool & Grill, 99 E. 52nd St.

TUESDAY, May 17

11:30 AM: TelevisaUnivision Upfront Presentation

Javits Center, 655 West 34th Street

4 PM: Disney Upfront featuring Jimmy Kimmel roast

Basketball City at Pier 36, 299 South Street Pier 36

followed by

Disney after-party at Basketball City

7 PM: WME Upfront Private Dinner

Peter Luger Steakhouse, 178 Broadway, Brooklyn

8 PM: YouTube Brandcast

Imperial Theater, 249 W 45th St.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

10 AM: Warner Bros. Discovery

Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza

4 PM: Paramount Upfront

Carnegie Hall, 881 7th Ave.

followed by

Paramount after-party at 660 Madison (former site of Barney’s New York)

THURSDAY, May 19

11 AM: The CW Upfront Presentation

New York City Center, 131 W. 55th St.

7 PM: The CW Private After-Party (invite-only)

Location not disclosed

