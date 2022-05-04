Updates, scores, how to watch, lineups

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Following a thrilling 4-3 first-leg victory last week, Pep Guardiola’s side will try to finish the job when they visit the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (kickoff, 3pm ET).

Three times in the first leg, the defending Premier League champions held a two-goal lead only to be hit back by Karim Benzema (twice) or Vinicius Junior each time. Crucially, Gabriel Jesus is in arguably the best form of his Man City career, with six goals and an assist in the last three games, including goal no. 2 in the first leg. The lack of a bona fide center forward has plagued Manchester City for much of the season, but Jesus has risen to the occasion at the most crucial time.

As for Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti and Co., clinched the La Liga title on Saturday before officially turning their attention to Wednesday’s second leg. Ancelotti confirmed on Monday that David Alaba, who was subbed off at halftime of the first leg, is out as he recovers from an adductor tear. He will be replaced in the lineup by Nacho. On the plus side, Casemiro returned to the lineup over the weekend after missing the first leg.

Here’s everything you need to know before Real Madrid vs Manchester City goes live.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City live, stream link, and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET, Wednesday (May 4)

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: David Alaba (adductor), Gareth Bale (back), Eden Hazard (leg)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), John Stones (undisclosed).

Real Madrid (+215) | Man City (+110) | Draw (+290)

