Updates on Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders

Jordan Howard was listed as “did not participate” on the Eagles’ practice report Wednesday, but head coach Nick Sirianni is still hoping Howard will be able to play on Sunday in Washington.

Howard suffered a stinger against the Giants a few days ago.

The Eagles didn’t hold a real practice on Wednesday, instead opting for a lighter walkthrough. So the injury report estimates that Howard would not have participated if the Eagles held a full practice.

A couple years ago, Howard suffered a stinger that ended his season halfway through, but this injury sounds different.

“Obviously, we’re aware of what happened two years ago,” Sirianni said, “but he’s just working like crazy to get back and get himself ready to go for this game.

“We’re aware of the injury last time. We know what went down with that and everything, but it’s a separate injury and we’re just treating it that way and trying to get him back for this football game. And he’s working – him and the trainers and the doctors and our strength staff are working like crazy to get him ready.”

Here’s the full injury report from Wednesday:

Did not participate: Miles Sanders (hand), Jordan Howard (stinger), K’Von Wallace (hip), Fletcher Cox (rest), Jason Kelce (rest)

Limited: Jalen Hurts (ankle), Kenny Gainwell (ankle), Nate Herbig (knee), Lane Johnson (rest)

We already know Sanders is out for at least this week with a fracture in his hand. Sirianni on Wednesday again stressed that the Eagles didn’t put Sanders on Injured Reserve for a reason; they’re hoping he can return at some point.

Sirianni pointed out that in Indianapolis a couple years ago, running back Marlon Mack broke his hand and returned. That return came after Mack missed two games.

It’s also worth noting that Gainwell popped up on the injury report as well. That means three of the Eagles’ four running backs were listed as they begin this week. The only other running back on the roster is Boston Scott, but the Eagles also have Jason Huntley and Kerryon Johnson on their practice squad.