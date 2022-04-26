Updated Roth and Traditional IRA Contribution Limits

The limit for contributions to Roth IRAs and traditional IRAs for the 2021 and 2022 tax years are $6,000 or $7,000 if you’re age 50 or older. But, there are restrictions that could affect how much you can contribute and what you can deduct on your tax return.

Key Takeaways The combined annual contribution limit for Roth and traditional IRAs is $6,000 or $7,000 if you’re age 50 or older for the 2021 and 2022 tax years.

You can only contribute to an IRA if what you contribute comes from what is considered earned income.

Roth IRA contribution limits are reduced or eliminated at higher incomes.

Traditional IRA contributions are deductible, but the amount you can deduct may be reduced or eliminated if you or your spouse are covered by a retirement plan at work.

Lower-income taxpayers may be eligible for the saver’s credit if they contribute to an IRA.

2021 and 2022 IRA Contribution Limits

For 2021 and 2022, the most you can contribute to your Roth and traditional IRAs is a total of:

$6,000 if you’re younger than age 50

$7,000 if you’re age 50 or older

You have until the filing deadline of the following year to contribute to an IRA. So you can contribute to your IRA for 2022 until April 15, 2023.

You Can Only Contribute Earned Income

You must have earned income to contribute to an IRA. There are two ways to get earned income: work for someone else who pays you or own or run a business or farm.

Earned income includes money from wages, salaries, tips, bonuses, commissions, and self-employment income. Also, the IRS considers disability retirement benefits as earned income until you reach the age at which you could have received a pension or annuity if you didn’t have a disability.

Some types of income don’t count as earned income, including:

For 2021 and 2022, you can contribute as much as $6,000 to an IRA or $7,000 if you’re age 50 and older. But you must have enough earned income to cover the contribution.

If your earned income for the year is less than the contribution limit, you can only contribute up to your earned income. For example, if you earned $3,000, you can contribute a maximum of $3,000.

Spousal IRAs

If you don’t have earned income, but your spouse does, you can open what’s called a spousal IRA. These accounts allow a person with earned income to contribute on behalf of their spouse, who doesn’t work for pay.

You can structure a spousal IRA as a traditional or Roth IRA. Either way, the spouse with earned income can contribute to the IRAs of both spouses, provided they have enough earned income to cover both contributions.

To be eligible for a spousal IRA, you must be married and file a joint tax return.

Roth IRA Income Limits

You can contribute to a traditional IRA regardless of how much money you earn. But you’re not eligible to open or contribute to a Roth IRA if you make too much money.

Here’s a rundown of the 2021 and 2022 Roth IRA income and contribution limits, based on your filing status and modified adjusted gross income (MAGI):