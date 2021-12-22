Jamal Adams shares inspirational words, photos from shoulder rehab

The Seahawks are caught in a rough place. They are officially not good enough to make the playoffs – at 5-9, their chances of making the postseason are now less than .1%. Unfortunately, they’re also not going to get a high draft pick out of it.

Here is the updated 2022 NFL draft pick order going into Week 16.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12)

2. Detroit Lions (2-11-1)

3. Houston Texans (3-11)

4. New York Jets (3-11)

5. New York Giants (via 4-10 Chicago Bears)

6. New York Giants (4-10)

7. Carolina Panthers (5-9)

8. New York Jets (via 5-9 Seattle Seahawks)

9. Atlanta Falcons (6-8)

10. Washington (6-8)

11. Philadelphia Eagles (via 7-7 Miami Dolphins)

12. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)

13. Denver Broncos (7-7)

14. New Orleans Saints (7-7)

15. Cleveland Browns (7-7)

16. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1)

18. Baltimore Ravens (8-6)

—- Playoff teams —-

19. Minnesota Vikings (7-7)

20. Buffalo Bills (8-6)

21. Miami Dolphins (via 8-6 San Francisco 49ers)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

23. Philadelphia Eagles (via 8-6 Indianapolis Colts)

24. Detroit Lions (via 10-4 Los Angeles Rams)

25. Cincinnati Bengals (8-6)

26. Tennessee Titans (9-5)

27. Arizona Cardinals (10-4)

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4)

29. New England Patriots (9-5)

30. Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

31. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)

32. Green Bay Packers (11-3)

