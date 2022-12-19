Updated list of first round picks after Week 15

2023 NFL Draft order: Where Patriots are slotted to pick after loss to Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots suffered a gut-wrenching Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on a lateral play that had to be seen to be believed.

It was one of the most stunning endings in NFL history.

The loss is a massive one for the Patriots in regards to the AFC playoff race. The Patriots entered the weekend in a playoff spot, but they now sit on the outside as the No. 8 seed. Making matters worse for New England is its brutal schedule to end the regular season.

The surging Cincinnati Bengals, who overcame a 17-point deficit to beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, will play the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Christmas Eve. The Patriots host the rival Miami Dolphins in Week 17 before playing the first-place Buffalo Bills on the road in the Week 18 finale.

There’s a real chance, given the quality of those three opponents, that the Patriots could go 0-3 during that stretch and finish the season with a 7-10 record. If that scenario plays out, the Patriots could end up with a top 15 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

And, honestly, a top 15 pick is probably better for the Patriots long-term than sneaking into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed and getting destroyed by the Bills or Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round. A top 15 pick would give the Patriots a good chance to add another premium player to a roster that does have some impressive young talent from recent drafts, most notably Rhamondre Stevenson, Christian Barmore, Josh Uche, Marcus Jones, Jack Jones and others.

Here’s the current 2023 NFL Draft order for teams not in a playoff spot.