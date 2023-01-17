Updated 2023 Rivals150 sees Razorback signees in the top 25

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Rivals150 for the 2023 class updated on Tuesday. Arkansas only has two signees in the 2023 class at this current juncture, and although head coach Eric Musselman has said they are done in the high school ranks for the class, the firing of Chris Beard at Texas could leave the door open for five-star Ron Holland.

There’s no guarantee, but it is a situation we are monitoring, and as such, he will be included here: