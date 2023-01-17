Updated 2023 Rivals150 sees Razorback signees in the top 25

{{ timeAgo(‘2023-01-17 11:16:10 -0600’) }}
basketball
The Rivals150 for the 2023 class updated on Tuesday. Arkansas only has two signees in the 2023 class at this current juncture, and although head coach Eric Musselman has said they are done in the high school ranks for the class, the firing of Chris Beard at Texas could leave the door open for five-star Ron Holland.
There’s no guarantee, but it is a situation we are monitoring, and as such, he will be included here:
Ron Holland: up four spots from 12th to 8th – still a five-star.
Baye Fall: down four spots from 11th to 15th – still a five-star.
Layden Blocker: up eight spots from 29th to 21st – remains a four-star.
This is the fifth consecutive rankings update where Blocker’s ranking has improved. After continued impressive showings playing against some of the toughest competition year-round, Blocker is now ranked 21st nationally on Rivals and is the highest ranked four-star in the class.
