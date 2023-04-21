Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 13 April 2023 to 19 April 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the “Program”) and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 13 April 2023 to 19 April 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 42 128 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 13 April 2023 to 19 April 2023:
|
|
Repurchase of shares
|
Date
|
Market
|
Number of Shares
|
Average Price paid (€)
|
Highest Price
|
Lowest Price
|
Total
|
13 April 2023
|
Euronext Brussels
|
3 453
|
41.14
|
41.56
|
40.82
|
142 056
|
|
MTF CBOE
|
2 151
|
41.14
|
41.50
|
40.82
|
88 492
|
|
MTF Turquoise
|
298
|
41.12
|
41.52
|
40.82
|
12 254
|
|
MTF Aquis
|
742
|
41.15
|
41.50
|
40.90
|
30 533
|
14 April 2023
|
Euronext Brussels
|
3 635
|
41.73
|
41.86
|
41.54
|
151 689
|
|
MTF CBOE
|
2 296
|
41.70
|
41.88
|
41.54
|
95 743
|
|
MTF Turquoise
|
350
|
41.71
|
41.88
|
41.58
|
14 599
|
|
MTF Aquis
|
826
|
41.75
|
41.88
|
41.56
|
34 486
|
17 April 2023
|
Euronext Brussels
|
3 544
|
42.60
|
42.72
|
42.24
|
150 974
|
|
MTF CBOE
|
2 472
|
42.61
|
42.70
|
42.48
|
105 332
|
|
MTF Turquoise
|
376
|
42.65
|
42.70
|
42.54
|
16 036
|
|
MTF Aquis
|
792
|
42.62
|
42.70
|
42.50
|
33 755
|
18 April 2023
|
Euronext Brussels
|
4 286
|
43.07
|
43.34
|
42.74
|
184 598
|
|
MTF CBOE
|
2 982
|
43.07
|
43.32
|
42.84
|
128 435
|
|
MTF Turquoise
|
441
|
43.11
|
43.34
|
42.92
|
19 012
|
|
MTF Aquis
|
885
|
43.07
|
43.38
|
42.78
|
38 117
|
19 April 2023
|
Euronext Brussels
|
6 328
|
42.95
|
43.30
|
42.66
|
271 788
|
|
MTF CBOE
|
3 710
|
42.96
|
43.28
|
42.64
|
159 382
|
|
MTF Turquoise
|
851
|
42.84
|
43.28
|
42.66
|
36 457
|
|
MTF Aquis
|
1 710
|
42.97
|
43.30
|
42.80
|
73 479
|
Total
|
|
42 128
|
42.42
|
43.38
|
40.82
|
1 787 217
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 540 shares during the period from 13 April 2023 to 19 April 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 9 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 13 April 2023 to 19 April 2023:
|
|
Purchase of shares
|
Date
|
Number of Shares
|
Average Price (€)
|
Highest Price (€)
|
Lowest Price (€)
|
Total Amount (€)
|
13 April 2023
|
0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0
|
14 April 2023
|
0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0
|
17 April 2023
|
0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0
|
18 April 2023
|
0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0
|
19 April 2023
|
540
|
42.78
|
42.80
|
42.74
|
23 101
|
Total
|
540
|
|
|
|
23 101
|
|
Sale of shares
|
Date
|
Number of Shares
|
Average Price (€)
|
Highest Price (€)
|
Lowest Price (€)
|
Total Amount (€)
|
13 April 2023
|
3 200
|
41.26
|
41.50
|
40.80
|
132 032
|
14 April 2023
|
2 400
|
41.85
|
42.10
|
41.60
|
100 440
|
17 April 2023
|
2 148
|
42.57
|
42.80
|
42.30
|
91 440
|
18 April 2023
|
1 452
|
42.80
|
43.00
|
42.60
|
62 146
|
19 April 2023
|
400
|
43.20
|
43.20
|
43.20
|
17 280
|
Total
|
9 600
|
|
|
|
403 338
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 33 592 shares.
On 19 April 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 928 267 own shares, or 5.14% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
