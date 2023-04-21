Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 13 April 2023 to 19 April 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 1 March 202 3 , Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the “Program”) and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 13 April 2023 to 19 April 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 42 128 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 13 April 2023 to 19 April 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 13 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 3 453 41.14 41.56 40.82 142 056 MTF CBOE 2 151 41.14 41.50 40.82 88 492 MTF Turquoise 298 41.12 41.52 40.82 12 254 MTF Aquis 742 41.15 41.50 40.90 30 533 14 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 3 635 41.73 41.86 41.54 151 689 MTF CBOE 2 296 41.70 41.88 41.54 95 743 MTF Turquoise 350 41.71 41.88 41.58 14 599 MTF Aquis 826 41.75 41.88 41.56 34 486 17 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 3 544 42.60 42.72 42.24 150 974 MTF CBOE 2 472 42.61 42.70 42.48 105 332 MTF Turquoise 376 42.65 42.70 42.54 16 036 MTF Aquis 792 42.62 42.70 42.50 33 755 18 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 4 286 43.07 43.34 42.74 184 598 MTF CBOE 2 982 43.07 43.32 42.84 128 435 MTF Turquoise 441 43.11 43.34 42.92 19 012 MTF Aquis 885 43.07 43.38 42.78 38 117 19 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 328 42.95 43.30 42.66 271 788 MTF CBOE 3 710 42.96 43.28 42.64 159 382 MTF Turquoise 851 42.84 43.28 42.66 36 457 MTF Aquis 1 710 42.97 43.30 42.80 73 479 Total 42 128 42.42 43.38 40.82 1 787 217

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 540 shares during the period from 13 April 2023 to 19 April 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 9 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 13 April 2023 to 19 April 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 13 April 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 14 April 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 17 April 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 18 April 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 19 April 2023 540 42.78 42.80 42.74 23 101 Total 540 23 101

Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 13 April 2023 3 200 41.26 41.50 40.80 132 032 14 April 2023 2 400 41.85 42.10 41.60 100 440 17 April 2023 2 148 42.57 42.80 42.30 91 440 18 April 2023 1 452 42.80 43.00 42.60 62 146 19 April 2023 400 43.20 43.20 43.20 17 280 Total 9 600 403 338

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 33 592 shares.

On 19 April 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 928 267 own shares, or 5.14% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

