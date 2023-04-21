Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 13 April 2023 to 19 April 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the “Program”) and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 13 April 2023 to 19 April 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 42 128 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 13 April 2023 to 19 April 2023:

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price
paid (€)

Lowest Price
paid (€)

Total
Amount (€)

13 April 2023

Euronext Brussels

3 453

41.14

41.56

40.82

142 056

 

MTF CBOE

2 151

41.14

41.50

40.82

88 492

 

MTF Turquoise

298

41.12

41.52

40.82

12 254

 

MTF Aquis

742

41.15

41.50

40.90

30 533

14 April 2023

Euronext Brussels

3 635

41.73

41.86

41.54

151 689

 

MTF CBOE

2 296

41.70

41.88

41.54

95 743

 

MTF Turquoise

350

41.71

41.88

41.58

14 599

 

MTF Aquis

826

41.75

41.88

41.56

34 486

17 April 2023

Euronext Brussels

3 544

42.60

42.72

42.24

150 974

 

MTF CBOE

2 472

42.61

42.70

42.48

105 332

 

MTF Turquoise

376

42.65

42.70

42.54

16 036

 

MTF Aquis

792

42.62

42.70

42.50

33 755

18 April 2023

Euronext Brussels

4 286

43.07

43.34

42.74

184 598

 

MTF CBOE

2 982

43.07

43.32

42.84

128 435

 

MTF Turquoise

441

43.11

43.34

42.92

19 012

 

MTF Aquis

885

43.07

43.38

42.78

38 117

19 April 2023

Euronext Brussels

6 328

42.95

43.30

42.66

271 788

 

MTF CBOE

3 710

42.96

43.28

42.64

159 382

 

MTF Turquoise

851

42.84

43.28

42.66

36 457

 

MTF Aquis

1 710

42.97

43.30

42.80

73 479

Total

 

42 128

42.42

43.38

40.82

1 787 217

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 540 shares during the period from 13 April 2023 to 19 April 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 9 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 13 April 2023 to 19 April 2023:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

13 April 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

14 April 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

17 April 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

18 April 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

19 April 2023

540

42.78

42.80

42.74

23 101

Total

540

 

 

 

23 101

 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

13 April 2023

3 200

41.26

41.50

40.80

132 032

14 April 2023

2 400

41.85

42.10

41.60

100 440

17 April 2023

2 148

42.57

42.80

42.30

91 440

18 April 2023

1 452

42.80

43.00

42.60

62 146

19 April 2023

400

43.20

43.20

43.20

17 280

Total

9 600

 

 

 

403 338

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 33 592 shares.

On 19 April 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 928 267 own shares, or 5.14% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

