UPDATE 1-Sweden’s Alecta replaces CEO after US bank losses

OSLO, April 11 (Reuters) – Swedish pension fund Alecta said on Tuesday its CEO Magnus Billing was stepping down with immediate effect following the recent announcement of large losses from investments in several U.S. banks.

Alecta, Sweden’s largest pension fund provider, last month said it had lost 19.6 billion Swedish crowns ($1.87 billion) from its shareholdings in First Republic Bank and two other banks.

“The board has concluded that Alecta needs new leadership in order to implement the necessary changes within the asset management and re-establish trust,” the company said in a statement.

Deputy CEO Katarina Thorslund will lead the company while the search for a new chief executive goes on, Alecta said.

($1 = 10.4944 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)