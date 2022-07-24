Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Films Listed Through Phases 5 & 6 – The Hamden Journal

Marvel Studios flooded the zone at Comic-Con today, announcing titles, casting or release dates on more than a dozen new movies that will form the Multiverse Saga, some of which had only been rumored up until now.
To help sort it all out, here is a quick, no-nonsense list of the films Marvel Studios has coming out in the next three years for Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU — and beyond. Note that each title is clickable, linking to The Hamden Journal’s coverage on that project.
Phase 4 (remaining)
11/11/22 – BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
Phase 5
2/17/23 – ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA
5/5/23 – GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3
7/28/23 – THE MARVELS
11/3/23 – BLADE
2/16/24 – UNTITLED MARVEL
5/3/24 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER
7/26/24 – THUNDERBOLTS
Phase 6
11/8/24 – FANTASTIC FOUR
2/14/25 – UNTITLED MARVEL
5/2/25 – AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY
7/25/25 – UNTITLED MARVEL
11/7/25 – AVENGERS: SECRET WARS
Phase 7????
2/13/26 – UNTITLED MARVEL
5/1/26 – UNTITLED MARVEL
7/24/26 – UNTITLED MARVEL
11/6/26 – UNTITLED MARVEL
