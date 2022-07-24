Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Films Listed Through Phases 5 & 6 – The Hamden Journal

Marvel Studios flooded the zone at Comic-Con today, announcing titles, casting or release dates on more than a dozen new movies that will form the Multiverse Saga, some of which had only been rumored up until now.

To help sort it all out, here is a quick, no-nonsense list of the films Marvel Studios has coming out in the next three years for Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU — and beyond. Note that each title is clickable, linking to The Hamden Journal’s coverage on that project.

Phase 4 (remaining)

11/11/22 – BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

Phase 5

MCU Phase 5

Marvel



2/17/23 – ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA

5/5/23 – GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

7/28/23 – THE MARVELS

11/3/23 – BLADE

2/16/24 – UNTITLED MARVEL

5/3/24 – CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER

7/26/24 – THUNDERBOLTS

Phase 6

11/8/24 – FANTASTIC FOUR

2/14/25 – UNTITLED MARVEL

5/2/25 – AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY

7/25/25 – UNTITLED MARVEL

11/7/25 – AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Phase 7????

2/13/26 – UNTITLED MARVEL

5/1/26 – UNTITLED MARVEL

7/24/26 – UNTITLED MARVEL

11/6/26 – UNTITLED MARVEL

