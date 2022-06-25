Up to 200 teenagers broke into an $8 million Florida mansion to throw a raucous party and boxing match, then posted the evidence on social media

Florida officials are searching for a group of teenagers who broke into an $8 million mansion to throw a party.The Walton County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

Teenagers in Florida broke into an $8 million mansion to throw a party.

Videos posted on social media show the raucous party, including a boxing match.

Florida police said they were searching for the teenagers responsible.

Florida police are hunting for a group of teenagers who broke into an $8 million mansion to throw a raucous party and turn the foyer into a boxing ring.

Following a noise complaint in the early hours of last Saturday, police from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office were called, a Facebook post said.

Although most of the party-goers had fled the scene by the time police arrived, they had posted evidence of the party on social media, which police shared on Facebook.

The videos show the raucous party attended by a crowd of teenagers at the house near Panama City, northwestern Florida. They included footage of two boys furiously fighting each other with gloves on as the crowd of young people filmed it, cheered, and chanted.

The images show the teenagers toying with the owners’ property, including wearing several expensive-looking rings, playing music, and relaxing in recliner chairs.

An estimated 150 to 200 teens attended the party, Walton County Sheriff’s Office employee Corey Dobridnia told USA Today.

The Blackwater Street home is listed on Zillow for almost $8 million. The owners were out of town at the time of the party, per WJHG-TV.

“An open house party is against the law. An open house party in a home you break into is a burglary,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

“Apart from the damage caused and the items stolen, it’s a complete violation of someone’s home that you can’t put a price on. The feeling when you know someone went into your closet, tried on your clothes, and used your bathroom doesn’t have a dollar amount attached to it,” the message continued.

The sheriff’s office ended the message by requesting anyone with information about the party to come forward.

“If you were there, know someone who was there, were invited, knows who circulated the flyer for the party (yes, we know about that too), you are asked to come forward,” they wrote.

Dobridnia told USA Today some of the teens in the videos had been identified, but no one has been charged.

“Most of them are under the age of 21, and even if they didn’t think that the house was burglarized, they knew they shouldn’t have been there,” she said.

