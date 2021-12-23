Up to $200 off, now with Zoom support

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Wait, Zoom on a TV? Yep, just plug a compatible webcam into one of Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series models. (Photo: Amazon)

Having a tough time deciding between a Fire TV and a Roku TV? Amazon just introduced a feature that might tip the scales: Zoom. The Fire TV Omni Series now supports Zoom calls, meaning you can enjoy big-screen family visits, work meetings and the like. All you need is a camera (more on that below).

More good news: Every model in the Omni Series lineup is on sale right now, starting at just $310 for the 43-inch. That’s $100 off the regular price and very close to the lowest on record.

(Pro tip: If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course.)

The savings get bigger as the screens get bigger:

I think the sweet spot here is the 55-inch for $410 (because, come on, only $20 more than the 50-inch!), but if you’re looking to splurge, grab that 75-inch. I recently made the move to that size myself and, oh, my, I’m in home-theater heaven.

Whatever size you end up with, the Omni Series is notable for a number of reasons — not the least of which is Amazon’s baked-in Fire TV interface, which affords access to not only every major streaming service, but also a nifty selection of games and apps. And now Zoom has joined that roster.

To use it, you’ll need a USB camera. Amazon recommends one of Logitech’s webcams, specifically the C310, C920 or C922x, but theoretically any Zoom-compatible webcam should work.

You don’t even have to touch the remote to use Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series, which supports hands-free Alexa operation. (Photo: Amazon)

Another point in favor of the 65- or 75-inch size: Those models add support for Dolby Vision, a dynamic HDR format that promises even better color and accuracy than standard HDR.

All models in the Omni Series include hands-free Alexa operation, meaning you can say things like, “Alexa, turn on the TV,” or “Alexa, watch What We Do in the Shadows on Hulu,” without ever touching the remote.

Features like that, along with the aforementioned app support, help give Fire TV the edge over Roku. And I say that as someone who tends to prefer the latter’s interface. Right now, especially with the addition of Zoom support, Fire TV is winning the smart-TV war.

Actually, you’re the winner, if you take advantage of one of these deals.

