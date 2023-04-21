Up to 15 players could go in Erik ten Hag’s great Manchester United clear-out

Erik ten Hag is preparing to oversee a big clear-out at Manchester United this summer with the futures of up to 15 players in doubt.
Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial are among the most high-profile names who could be vulnerable in the United manager’s planned overhaul.
Ten Hag was seething after his side’s “unacceptable” and humiliating Europa League exit to Sevilla on Thursday night, when he warned that “everyone can see the demands and standards have to be higher”.
Telegraph Sport understands that Ten Hag, whose side face Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday, had already reached decisions on the futures of a number of players.
But the Sevilla debacle may only have hardened his stance as he looks to drive up standards and raise crucial funds to reinvest in stronger, better players in the face of tightening financial restrictions governing spending.
Although United offloaded eight players last summer, five of those were out of contract and Ten Hag is having to pick up the pieces from years of stockpiling and transfer market indecision.
In addition to Maguire, Lindelof and Martial, the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred and Donny van de Beek all face uncertain futures.
Eric Bailly and Alex Telles, who have been on loan at Marseille and Sevilla respectively this season, are surplus to requirements. Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are both due to leave when their contracts expire at the end of the season.
The England goalkeeper, Dean Henderson, who is on loan at Nottingham Forest, could head the departures of a number of homegrown players.
Since academy graduates would represent pure profit in sale terms, it is thought that United are giving a lot of consideration to who they offload in that regard, having sold James Garner to Everton last summer in a deal worth up to £15 million.
Anthony Elanga and Brandon Williams have both been peripheral figures under Ten Hag and could go.
Scott McTominay has been a valuable squad player for Ten Hag and is not on a list of players the club are proactively looking to sell. But the Scotland international is an example of a player whose situation United may assess on a case-by-case basis depending on what materialises over the summer.
Newcastle are among the clubs known to be interested in McTominay and Ten Hag may consider a sizeable offer as being too good to turn down if it provides funds to reinvest in a midfield upgrade.
The club also hope to raise funds by selling younger, fringe players. Tahith Chong, who was sold to Birmingham for £1.5m last summer, is cited as an example of a player who could have been sold much earlier for more money.
United would do well to sell both Lindelof, who is attracting interest from Italy, and captain Maguire, who was at fault with David De Gea for an awful first goal in the 3-0 defeat by Sevilla, this summer but again that situation may be treated on merit. Both players would need replacing. United would be facing a huge hit on the £80m they paid Leicester for Maguire in 2019.
United cannot realistically offload 15 players in one summer but Ten Hag knows it is important the club do not drag their heels. Uncertainty also surrounds the long-term future of De Gea, who endured a shocking night against Sevilla and was at fault for an appalling third goal.
United have been in talks with De Gea about a new deal on reduced terms from his existing £375,000 a week wages. They have opted against invoking a 12-month extension in his contract because they are reluctant to tie themselves to another season of those wages. That option expires later next month.
With Ten Hag desperate to strengthen his attack and midfield, there have been doubts about whether the club can afford to invest in a new goalkeeper but the manager wants a No. 1 who is better with his feet.
United have been linked with the likes of Brentford’s David Raya, Diogo Costa, of Porto, and Yann Sommer at Bayern Munich. Henderson’s situation could also have a bearing on what happens.
Under the new squad cost controls that were introduced by Uefa last year, clubs will be restricted to spending 90 per cent of their total revenues on transfers, salaries for players and coaches and agents’ fees next season. That figure drops to 70 per cent by 2025-26.
As part of the cost measures, revenues class as operating income plus profits on player sales so the importance of selling well is more important than ever, something United have struggled with in the post Sir Alex Ferguson era.
Only four players who were not academy graduates – Daniel James, Daley Blind, Chris Smalling and Javier Hernandez – have been sold for a more than they were bought over the past nine years and three of those were for negligible profits.
Who should stay and who should go
By James Ducker
Goalkeepers
David De Gea
In talks over a new deal on reduced terms. Big question marks over distribution.
Verdict: Keep for another season, if agrees to wage drop
Defenders
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Improved under Ten Hag but still short of the desired quality
Verdict: Sell
Diogo Dalot
Much still to prove but likely to sign contract extension
Verdict: Keep
Brandon Williams
Injury prone and needs regular football
Verdict: Sell
Harry Maguire
Time for the club captain to go but big wages and desire for sizeable fee obstacles
Verdict: Sell
Victor Lindelof
A squad player at best
Verdict: Keep unless good offer comes in
Axel Tuanzebe
Completely out of the picture
Verdict: Out of contract in summer
Phil Jones
Should have gone years ago
Verdict: Out of contract in summer
Midfielders
Donny van de Beek
Not good enough
Verdict: Sell
Fred
Honest and hard-working even though his shortcomings are obvious. There is a limit to how many players Ten Hag can realistically lose
Verdict: Keep
Scott McTominay
Not one Ten Hag proactively looking to sell but attracting interest
Verdict: Sell if the money on offer is good
Forwards
Anthony Martial
After eight years at club, it is clear his fitness and form cannot be relied up
Verdict: Sell
Anthony Elanga
Needs playing time and would fetch a decent fee
Verdict: Sell
Jadon Sancho
Struggled since returning to the squad. A huge next season awaits
Verdict: Keep
Facundo Pellistri
Equipped himself well when called upon
Verdict: Keep or loan out
Loanees
Wout Weghorst
Hard-working but nowhere near good enough for this level
Verdict: Send back
Marcel Sabitzer
Squad player at best
Verdict: Send back
Jack Butland
Yet to play on loan from Crystal Palace
Verdict: Send back
Loaned out
Dean Henderson
Wants first team football. Sale suits all parties
Verdict: Sell
Eric Bailly
No future at Old Trafford
Verdict: Sell
Alex Telles
Wants out
Verdict: Sell
Amad Diallo
Successful loan spell at Sunderland
Verdict: Loan out again