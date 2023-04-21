Up to 15 players could go in Erik ten Hag’s great Manchester United clear-out

Erik ten Hag is preparing to oversee a big clear-out at Manchester United this summer with the futures of up to 15 players in doubt.

Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial are among the most high-profile names who could be vulnerable in the United manager’s planned overhaul.

Ten Hag was seething after his side’s “unacceptable” and humiliating Europa League exit to Sevilla on Thursday night, when he warned that “everyone can see the demands and standards have to be higher”.

Telegraph Sport understands that Ten Hag, whose side face Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday, had already reached decisions on the futures of a number of players.

But the Sevilla debacle may only have hardened his stance as he looks to drive up standards and raise crucial funds to reinvest in stronger, better players in the face of tightening financial restrictions governing spending.

Although United offloaded eight players last summer, five of those were out of contract and Ten Hag is having to pick up the pieces from years of stockpiling and transfer market indecision.

In addition to Maguire, Lindelof and Martial, the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred and Donny van de Beek all face uncertain futures.

Eric Bailly and Alex Telles, who have been on loan at Marseille and Sevilla respectively this season, are surplus to requirements. Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are both due to leave when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

The England goalkeeper, Dean Henderson, who is on loan at Nottingham Forest, could head the departures of a number of homegrown players.

Since academy graduates would represent pure profit in sale terms, it is thought that United are giving a lot of consideration to who they offload in that regard, having sold James Garner to Everton last summer in a deal worth up to £15 million.

Anthony Elanga and Brandon Williams have both been peripheral figures under Ten Hag and could go.

Scott McTominay has been a valuable squad player for Ten Hag and is not on a list of players the club are proactively looking to sell. But the Scotland international is an example of a player whose situation United may assess on a case-by-case basis depending on what materialises over the summer.

Newcastle are among the clubs known to be interested in McTominay and Ten Hag may consider a sizeable offer as being too good to turn down if it provides funds to reinvest in a midfield upgrade.

The club also hope to raise funds by selling younger, fringe players. Tahith Chong, who was sold to Birmingham for £1.5m last summer, is cited as an example of a player who could have been sold much earlier for more money.

United would do well to sell both Lindelof, who is attracting interest from Italy, and captain Maguire, who was at fault with David De Gea for an awful first goal in the 3-0 defeat by Sevilla, this summer but again that situation may be treated on merit. Both players would need replacing. United would be facing a huge hit on the £80m they paid Leicester for Maguire in 2019.

United cannot realistically offload 15 players in one summer but Ten Hag knows it is important the club do not drag their heels. Uncertainty also surrounds the long-term future of De Gea, who endured a shocking night against Sevilla and was at fault for an appalling third goal.

United have been in talks with De Gea about a new deal on reduced terms from his existing £375,000 a week wages. They have opted against invoking a 12-month extension in his contract because they are reluctant to tie themselves to another season of those wages. That option expires later next month.

With Ten Hag desperate to strengthen his attack and midfield, there have been doubts about whether the club can afford to invest in a new goalkeeper but the manager wants a No. 1 who is better with his feet.

United have been linked with the likes of Brentford’s David Raya, Diogo Costa, of Porto, and Yann Sommer at Bayern Munich. Henderson’s situation could also have a bearing on what happens.

Under the new squad cost controls that were introduced by Uefa last year, clubs will be restricted to spending 90 per cent of their total revenues on transfers, salaries for players and coaches and agents’ fees next season. That figure drops to 70 per cent by 2025-26.

As part of the cost measures, revenues class as operating income plus profits on player sales so the importance of selling well is more important than ever, something United have struggled with in the post Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Only four players who were not academy graduates – Daniel James, Daley Blind, Chris Smalling and Javier Hernandez – have been sold for a more than they were bought over the past nine years and three of those were for negligible profits.

Who should stay and who should go

By James Ducker

Goalkeepers

David De Gea

In talks over a new deal on reduced terms. Big question marks over distribution.

Verdict: Keep for another season, if agrees to wage drop

Defenders

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Improved under Ten Hag but still short of the desired quality

Verdict: Sell

Diogo Dalot

Much still to prove but likely to sign contract extension

Verdict: Keep

Brandon Williams

Injury prone and needs regular football

Verdict: Sell

Harry Maguire

Time for the club captain to go but big wages and desire for sizeable fee obstacles

Verdict: Sell

Victor Lindelof

A squad player at best

Verdict: Keep unless good offer comes in

Axel Tuanzebe

Completely out of the picture

Verdict: Out of contract in summer

Phil Jones

Should have gone years ago

Verdict: Out of contract in summer

Midfielders

Donny van de Beek

Not good enough

Verdict: Sell

Fred

Honest and hard-working even though his shortcomings are obvious. There is a limit to how many players Ten Hag can realistically lose

Verdict: Keep

Scott McTominay

Not one Ten Hag proactively looking to sell but attracting interest

Verdict: Sell if the money on offer is good

Forwards

Anthony Martial

After eight years at club, it is clear his fitness and form cannot be relied up

Verdict: Sell

Anthony Elanga

Needs playing time and would fetch a decent fee

Verdict: Sell

Jadon Sancho

Struggled since returning to the squad. A huge next season awaits

Verdict: Keep

Facundo Pellistri

Equipped himself well when called upon

Verdict: Keep or loan out

Loanees

Wout Weghorst

Hard-working but nowhere near good enough for this level

Verdict: Send back

Marcel Sabitzer

Squad player at best

Verdict: Send back

Jack Butland

Yet to play on loan from Crystal Palace

Verdict: Send back

Loaned out

Dean Henderson

Wants first team football. Sale suits all parties

Verdict: Sell

Eric Bailly

No future at Old Trafford

Verdict: Sell

Alex Telles

Wants out

Verdict: Sell

Amad Diallo

Successful loan spell at Sunderland

Verdict: Loan out again