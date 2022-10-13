Unusual Option Activity in Tesla: Bears Hit it Big

Recently, Market Rebellion identified a series of massive bearish bets being made against EV darling, Tesla. It started just two weeks ago, on September 29th. Market Rebellion identified 4,171 bearish put spread spreads bought at the $260-$240 range for $5.98 per spread.

Source: Market Rebellion Unusual Options Activity

Total trade price: $2.5 million dollars.

At the time, with Tesla trading at $275.56, shares would have had to fall by roughly 13% in just one month for the spread to reach full profitability (which would raise the value of this $2.49M bet to more than $8.3M).