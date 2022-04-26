Untitled Becky G Series, Eugenio Derbez’s ‘LOL’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Banijay Mexico & U.S. Hispanic launched last year with seasoned showrunner Marie Leguizamo and the company has revealed its first moves.

The company has teamed with singer and actress Becky G to develop an unscripted docuseries following an emerging all-female Latin group Angel22. The project will be co-produced with 2WS Films and Becky G, who stars as a judge in MTV’s Becoming A Popstar, will serve as an executive producer and will also appear in the series.

The label has also taken over production of Amazon’s Mexican comedy series LOL: Last One Laughing. Leguizamo has exec produced the series, which stars and is exec produced by Eugenio Derbez, via Endemol Shine Boomdog,

The company is also creating a Latin American production hub for LOL that will be based in Mexico City to be overseen by Leguizamo. Production recently wrapped on the show’s third and fourth seasons.

Leguizamo has also unveiled her team, including veteran unscripted producer Andrea Hülsz, who has been named Executive Director, Physical Production. Miguel Sanchez will serve as Director of Development and Fernanda Ruiz is Manager of Development.

Later this month, Banijay Mexico & U.S. Hispanic will open its first offices and studio space in Mexico City’s Polanco district. The studio, which was officially unveiled last September, is based both in Mexico City and at Banijay Americas’ Los Angeles headquarters. It is focused on developing and producing original content in both Spanish and English for broadcast, cable, and streamers in the Mexican and U.S. Hispanic markets.

“Since we first announced the creation of Banijay Mexico & U.S. Hispanic late last year, we’ve hit the ground running and I couldn’t be more excited about our initial slate of programming, the tremendous talent we are in business with including Becky G and the experienced team that we have assembled,” Leguizamo said. “There is a tremendous demand for high-quality, original content in this marketplace and we are 100% focused on creating series that will resonate with audiences of all ages.”