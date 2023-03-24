‘Unstable’ Star Sian Clifford On Life After ‘Fleabag’ – The Hamden Journal

My guest this week is Sian Clifford.

Her delicately balanced, tragi-comic portrayal of the brilliantly deadpan Claire in smash hit series Fleabag both won her a Bafta and allowed her to utter the immortal words, “I look like a pencil” in reference to Claire’s legendary hair mishap. In short, Clifford made an indelible mark on viewers.

Among some of her post-Fleabag roles: starring opposite Matthew Macfadyen in Quiz, as one half of the couple accused of cheating on UK gameshow Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?; playing mother to Thomasin McKenzie’s character in the BBC TV adaptation of Kate Atkinson’s novel Life After Life, and starring with Saoirse Ronan in the film See How They Run.

Clifford’s latest role is in Unstable, a new Netflix comedy series created by and starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, executive produced by Victor Fresco of My Name is Earl fame.

Her character Anna is the highly competent but desperately codependent CFO to Rob Lowe’s unhinged entrepreneur, while John Owen Lowe is his introverted son trying to get the company back on track.

During this chat, Clifford reveals the source of her jitters on the first day shooting Unstable, her dream dinner companion of all time (clue: we’ve seen her with this person before), the meditation practice that keeps her grounded through it all, plus her newest foray into writing.

