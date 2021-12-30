No. 1 South Carolina is no longer perfect.

The unranked Missouri Tigers, playing with just eight available players, took down the top-ranked Gamecocks 70-69 in overtime Thursday night in a game played in Columbia, Missouri.

Missouri’s Lauren Hansen hit the game-winning layup with less than a second remaining in overtime. It’s the Tigers’ first win over an Associated Press No. 1 team in program history.

It’s South Carolina’s first loss since an April 2 defeat to Stanford in last year’s Final Four.

The Gamecocks are 8-4 against the Tigers all time — with all four losses coming at Mizzou Arena.

Missouri improved to 12-2 with the upset. They were playing without top player Aijha Blackwell, who leads the team in points (16.6) and rebounds per game (12.7). The Tigers were without six players who were in health and safety protocol.

South Carolina (12-1) is scheduled to play at LSU next Thursday unless a game can be added to the schedule on Sunday. USC was scheduled to host Ole Miss, but that game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues on the Rebels’ side.

