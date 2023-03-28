UnPrisoned Is Onyx Collective’s Most-Watched Hulu Premiere To Date – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Kerry Washington‘s comedy series UnPrisoned seems to be resonating with viewers in the U.S.

The series, which debuted on March 10, has now become Onyx Collective’s most-watched Hulu premiere to date. It is also the most-watched Hulu Original scripted series so far in 2023, in terms of hours watched, according to Onyx.

As is typical among the streamers, Hulu did not offer up specific viewing metrics for the series.

UnPrisoned is Onyx Collective’s inaugural comedy series. Inspired by creator Tracy McMillan’s life, the series follows a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom, Paige Alexander (Washington), whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad, Edwin Alexander (Delroy Lindo), gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son, Finn (Faly Rakotohavana).

The series also stars Jordyn McIntosh (Little Paige) and Marque Richardson (Mal Kennedy).

UnPrisoned is executive produced by Tracy McMillan, Yvette Lee Bowser (who also serves as showrunner), Kerry Washington alongside Pilar Savone through their Simpson Street production company, and Delroy Lindo. Joy Gorman Wettels, Jen Braeden and Kevin Bray also executive produce. The series hails from Onyx Collective on Hulu and is produced by ABC Signature.

Onyx Collective is a premium content brand aimed at curating programming by creators of color.

All eight episodes of UnPrisoned are currently streaming on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.