Unnecessary roughness penalty for hit on receiver irks Juan Thornhill and Chiefs fans

The Chiefs were up three touchdowns late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game in Tampa, Florida, when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw an incomplete pass to Mike Evans in the back of the end zone.

Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill arrived a split-second after the ball sailed passed Evans and delivered a big hit to the wide receiver on the third-quarter pass play.

But Thornhill was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play and the Buccaneers got a first down at the Chiefs’ 2-yard line. Three plays later, they scored a touchdown.

Should this have been a penalty?

Thornhill and Chiefs fans believed it was a bad call. “Should I start playing two hand touch or something?? SMH,” Thornhill tweeted about the shoulder-to-shoulder (or shoulder-to-chest) hit.

Here is what Thornhill wrote on Twitter and the reaction to the call from Chiefs fans and others. Quite a few fans were baffled or upset with the official.