University of Virginia gunman ID’d as Christopher Darnell Jones, considered armed

Students and staff at the University of Virginia were sheltering in place Sunday night as a gunman remained on the loose following a shooting at the college’s Charlottesville campus.

University police said the suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones, should be considered “armed and dangerous” and advised community members to stay inside.

Shots rang out in the area of Culbreth Road on university grounds, UVA police announced around 10:30 p.m.

“UVA Alert: ACTIVE ATTACKER firearm reported in area of Culbreth Road. RUN HIDE FIGHT,” the department tweeted about 10 minutes later.

The shooting suspect was described as a black male wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes, according to the campus cops. He could be driving a black SUV.

It’s unclear if anyone was struck by bullets or injured in the shooting.

The shelter in place order remained in effect for at least three hours as the suspect remained at large.