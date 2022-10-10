University Book Store Headlines: 10.10.2022

University Book Store Headlines: 10.10.2022

by

To learn more about University Book Store click here

Edey, Painter headed to Minneapolis for Big Ten Media Day on Tuesday – Purduesports.com

Tom Gibson (1955) Offensive Guard, Football

Roger Williams (1956) Middle Guard, Football

Russell Pope (1957) Running Back, Football

Jim Knolinski (1961) Tight End, Football

Joe Gampfer (1961) Center, Men’s Basketball

Dave Cravens (1962) Offensive Tackle, Football

Scott Kurz (1978) Kicker-Punter, Football

Joe Webster (1979) Offensive Tackle, Football

Mike Rhinehart (1982) Tight End, Football

Jerry Wasikowski (1985) Tight End, Football

Jake Replogle (1994) Defensive End, Football

Miracle Gray (1997) Guard, Women’s Basketball

Jack Sullivan (1999) Defensive Line, Football