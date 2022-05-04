Universal’s ‘Bros’ Casts Jai Rodriguez; ‘The Burial’ Adds Lance E. Nichols – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Jai Rodriguez (Bosch: Legacy) has wrapped a role in Nicholas Stoller’s groundbreaking LGBTQ+ rom-com Bros for Universal Pictures. He’s set to star alongside previously announced cast members including Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Symone, Guillermo Diaz, Guy Branum, Monica Raymund, Jim Rash, Harvey Fierstein, Bowen Yang, Amanda Bearse, Dot-Marie Jones and more.

Bros is the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men. The film written by Eichner and Macfarlane is billed as a smart, swoony and heartfelt story about gay men—played by Eichber and Macfarlane—maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy. Pic is scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 30th.

Judd Apatow is producing the project alongside Stoller and Josh Church, with Eichner exec producing. The film is a co-production of Stoller’s Global Solutions and Apatow’s Apatow Productions. Universal’s Senior Executive Vice President of Production Erik Baiers is overseeing on behalf of the studio.

Rodriguez won an Emmy in 2004, as host of Outstanding Reality Program, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, and will also soon be seen in the Amazon series Bosch: Legacy. He’s also appeared on such series as The Rookie, Eastsiders, Dollface, The Resident and Kingdom, among others. His film credits include The Producers and The New Guy. He is represented by Gersh and Established Artists.

***

Lance E. Nichols

Courtesy of Jackson Beals



EXCLUSIVE: Lance E. Nichols (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) has signed on to star alongside Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie, Bill Camp, Dorian Missick, Pamela Reed, Amanda Warren, Jim Klock, Alan Ruck and Billy Slaughter in Amazon Studios’ upcoming film, The Burial.

Director Maggie Betts’ film is based on the New Yorker article by Jonathan Harr. It follows a charismatic personal injury lawyer famous for his impressive track record and loudly unconventional approach who decides to help a funeral home owner save his family business from a predatory corporate behemoth. In a move to bring emotional resonance to a dry contract law case, the lawyer digs up an unexpected and complex web of race, power and oppression that forces everyone to examine long-buried prejudices they didn’t know they had.

Nichols will play the role of Judge Graves. Doug Wright adapted the screenplay. Bobby Shriver is producing for Bobby Shriver Inc., along with Double Nickel Entertainment’s Adam Richman and Jenette Kahn, Foxx and his producing partner Datari Turner, and Maven Pictures’ Trudie Styler and Celine Rattray.

Nichols’s film credits include Semper Fi, Heart of Champions, Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriweather Lewis and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The actor has also been seen on series including Treme, Into the Badlands and Queen of the South. He is repped by Alta Global Media and People Store.