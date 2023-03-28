Universal TV & Jenna Bush Hager To Adapt Black Candle Women Series – The Hamden Journal

Universal Television is developing a series adaptation of Diane Marie Brown’s debut novel Black Candle Women with Jenna Bush Hager, who has a first-look deal with Universal Studio Group, under her production banner Thousand Voices. Hager is teaming with Bel-Air showrunner Carla Banks Waddles and Good Girls creator Jenna Bans, both of whom have overall deals with UTV, for the project.

Waddles is set to write and executive produce the adaptation. Bans will executive produce through her production banner Minnesota Logging Company, along with the company’s Head of Television Casey Kyber. Hager will also executive produce with President of Thousand Voices, Ben Spector.

Black Candle Women introduces four generations of Montrose women—Augusta, Victoria, Willow—who have lived together in their quaint two-story bungalow in California for years. They keep to themselves, never venture far from home, and their collection of tinctures and spells is an unspoken bond between them. But when seventeen-year-old Nickie Montrose brings home a boy for the first time, their quiet lives are thrown into disarray. For the other women have been withholding a secret from Nickie that will end her relationship before it’s even begun: the decades-old family curse that any person they fall in love with dies.

Their surprise guest forces each woman to reckon with her own past choices and mistakes. And as new truths about the curse emerge, the family is set on a collision course dating back to a Voodoo shop in 1950s New Orleans’ French Quarter—where a hidden story in a mysterious book may just hold the answers they seek in life and in love…

“I am thrilled that my book will not only be adapted but also be in such incredibly talented hands. I’m so excited to see these characters that have lived in my head for so long brought to life on screen,” said Brown.

Added Hager: “Diane’s magical, poetic novel captured my imagination from the first page. I am thrilled to partner with the indomitable Carla to bring the four generations of Montrose women to viewers. We are also thrilled that Jenna and Casey have joined us alongside our partners at UTV.”

Hager previously announced that Black Candle Women was her March pick for #ReadWithJenna, Today‘s critically acclaimed book club, which Hager founded in March 2019. Since its inception, 36 of Hager’s book club selections have become New York Times bestsellers. Under her first-look deal with USG, Hager and Spector are developing and producing projects with Universal Television, Universal International Studios, UCP and Universal Television Alternative Studio for multiple platforms, including Maame and The Feather Thief at Universal International Studios and The Many Daughters of Afong Moy and The Cloisters through UCP. Hager and her company, Thousand Voices, are represented by UTA.

Waddles has written and produced over a dozen television shows, including That’s So Raven, Half & Half, Hit The Floor and Good Girls. She is currently the showrunner and executive producer on Bel-Air, which is Peacock’s most-streamed original series. She founded Babycakes Productions, Inc. as a vehicle for her creative projects, now being developed under her overall deal at UTV.

Bans was the creator, executive producer and showrunner on NBC’s drama Good Girls. She began her television writing career on Desperate Housewives and has since served as a writer/producer on series such as Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice and Scandal. She also created and executive produced the 2011 medical drama Off the Map and the 2016 ABC thriller The Family.

Brown is a professor at Orange Coast College and a public health professional for the Long Beach Health Department. She has a BA and MPH from UCLA and a degree in fiction from USC’s Master of Professional Writing Program. She grew up in Stockton and now lives in Long Beach, California, with her husband, their four daughters, and their dog, Brownie. Black Candle Women is her debut novel.

USG’s Creative Acquisitions and IP Management team, led by Jordan Moblo, helped secure the rights to the novel.