Universal Teases ‘Fast & Furious X’, First Look At Jason Momoa – The Hamden Journal

Universal revved up exhibition at its CineEurope presentation today in Barcelona, offering a glimpse at 2023’s Fast & Furious X, including a first look at new cast members Jason Momoa and Brie Larson. The Louis Leterrier-directed 10th installment is currently in production for release next summer.

That was the capper to a jam-packed Uni session that kicked off with Universal Pictures International President of Distribution Veronika Kwan Vandenberg telling exhibitors the studio has “something for everyone” as the industry “can’t survive on superheroes and big IP alone.” Championing Uni’s drive to cater to diverse tastes all over the world, Kwan Vandenberg said the studio will release 40 films over the next 12 months and that “theatrical will always be the cornerstone of Universal” whose mission is to “innovate and raise the bar.”

Stars of the now $630M worldwide grossing Jurassic World Dominion, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, sent a video message to thank theater owners for their support while a preview of some of the marketing for the studio’s next tentpole, Illumination’s Minions: The Rise Of Gru was also offered.

There was an extended clip of Jordan Peele’s upcoming thriller Nope and a taste of Blumhouse’s Halloween Ends; as well as trailers for such titles as 2023 scarer Megan; and fall romcoms Bros, scripted by and starring Billy Eichner, and the Julia Roberts/George Clooney-starrer Ticket To Paradise.

Other footage and teasers included DreamWorks Animation’s Puss In Boots: The Last Wish; Beast from director Baltasar Kormakur starring Idris Elba as a man fighting to save his family in the Savanna; and dark Christmas tale Violent Night.

Bond producer Barbara Broccoli sent a message to introduce a behind-the-scenes look at Till, the MGM drama about Emmett Louis Till and the legacy of his mother who pursued justice for her lynched son which releases into the awards season corridor.

M Night Shyamalan also taped a video to talk up his 2023 Knock At The Cabin.

Christopher Nolan further sent a message to thank exhibitors for their support and to reiterate his “incredible love for the big screen.” He’s in LA working on post for his next opus, Oppenheimer, which is led by Cillian Murphy and features a starry ensemble cast. That one comes out next July in Nolan’s preferred slot.