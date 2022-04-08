Universal Studios power outage leaves passengers stranded on ride

Some thrill-seekers at Universal Studios Hollywood got more excitement than they bargained for Thursday when 11 people had to be rescued from a ride that stalled in a power outage.

A power outage caused the amusement park patrons to be stuck on the Transformers 3D attraction, which bills itself as “the greatest battle you’ll ever ride,” according to ABC 7 in Los Angeles.

The ride ground to a halt around 3:45 p.m. and 11 customers needed to be evacuated. The passengers were not injured during the malfunction.

The park’s Harry Potter ride was also reportedly affected.

“As a result of a power interruption from So Cal Edison, we experienced a brief power dip which resulted in exiting guests from some attractions,” Universal Studios said, according to the affiliate.

“Power has been fully restored and we’re working to get a few remaining attractions back online. The theme park remains open.”