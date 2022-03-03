Universal Studios Hollywood Will No Longer Require Masks, Proof of Vaccination

Universal Studios Hollywood will no longer require a mask or proof of vaccination to enter the park beginning Friday.

The rules change occurs in accordance with Los Angeles County expected to drop its mask mandate Friday. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced recently the state is moving past the crisis stage of the pandemic, hence regulations would loosen.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Masks are still “strongly” recommended while indoors at the popular L.A. destination, a theme park spokesperson noted.

Prior to the change, Universal Studios guests were required to wear a mask at all times — other than when eating — and were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for park entry.

At the Disneyland Resort in Orange County, masks are optional for guests in outdoor areas but are required for unvaccinated guests in all indoor locations, including throughout indoor attractions and indoor queues. Masks are required for all guests, regardless of vaccination status, in certain indoor settings including Disney shuttles and in health settings, such as first aid stations.

Click here to read the full article.