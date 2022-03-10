Universal Studios Hollywood Sets U.S. Debut Date For Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World will open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023, the company announced today. Construction is already underway on what will be the first Super Nintendo World in the United States.

Universal Studios’ first Super Nintendo World opened first at the Japan park in 2021. The U.S. debut of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood promises to “transport theme park guests and Nintendo fans into the world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach to become part of their compelling universe.” Universal Studios Orlando will also get a Super Nintendo World.

The Japan park’s Super Nintendo World seeks to place guests inside a Nintendo video game. There are spinning gold coins, question-mark blocks and polka-dot mushrooms, a landscape guests can interact with with the purchase of a Power-Up Band, which also allows them to collect gold coins when paired with a phone app.

Super Nintendo World was conceived though a partnership between Nintendo and Universal Creative. It is inspired by characters and video games from the gamer’s 40-plus year history. As gamers — and many parents — know, Nintendo’s biggest franchises include Mario, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon, Kirby, Metroid, Fire Emblem, Animal Crossing, Splatoon, Star Fox, Xenoblade Chronicles and Super Smash Bros.

The immersive land promises to be “a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity located within a newly expanded area of the theme park, featuring a groundbreaking ride and interactive areas.” Themed shopping and dining — mushroom dishes, maybe? — will be a part of the entire experience.

To mark the occasion as the countdown begins to the land’s debut, Universal Studios Hollywood will unveil a takeover of its popular Feature Presentation retail store with Super Nintendo Worldtheming, opening soon. Located just inside the theme park’s main entrance, the store will feature Mario and Luigi-themed apparel and iconic character hats. A selection of plush characters, including Yoshi, Mario Bowser and Luigi in a variety of sizes, will also be among the items available for purchase.

Super Nintendo World key art – Credit: Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood

