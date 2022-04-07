Universal Studios Hollywood Hit By Power Outage Guests Removed In Rides – The Hamden Journal

The power went out on some visitors at Universal Studios Hollywood today, no doubt the result — at least in part — of record temperatures across Los Angeles.

A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson told The Hamden Journal:

As a result of a power interruption from So Cal Edison, we experienced a brief power dip which resulted in exiting guests from some attractions. Power has been fully restored and we’re working to get a few remaining attractions back online. The theme park remains open.

ABC7 reported that two of the park’s more popular rides were impacted: Transformers and a Harry Potter ride (it’s unclear which one).

Per ABC7, about 11 people were reportedly stuck on the Transformers ride, who of whom have already been helped off it by crews at the park. They’re working on the other nine guests.

Fire crews were reportedly called to the scene about 3:45 p.m.

According to Weather.com, temperatures at Universal peaked today at 96 degrees shortly after 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, heat records fell across the Southland, with usually-cool Long Beach hitting a scorching 100 degrees and LAX 95. The heat doubtless stressed the energy grid. The high temperatures are expected to last through tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service.