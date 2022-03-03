Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Lifting Of Mask Requirement – The Hamden Journal

In anticipation of Los Angeles County lifting most masking requirements tomorrow, Universal Studios Hollywood today announced it would do away with all masking, vaccination and testing requirements for guests.

“Beginning on Friday, March 4, and in accordance with government guidelines, guests will no longer be required to wear facial coverings, or show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test when visiting Universal Studios Hollywood,” said a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson. “Facial coverings continue to be strongly recommended while indoors.”

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health indicated the move in a statement yesterday.

“In anticipation of LA County moving into medium or low risk according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Community Level designation this Thursday, Public Health will issue a modified Health Officer Order which will go into effect on Friday, March 4,” it said.

“Under this modified order, indoor masking will be strongly recommended, but not required, for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, except in high-risk settings where federal and state regulations continue to require masking.”

Those high-risk venues include public transit, emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional and detention facilities, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities. Employers will still be “required to offer, for voluntary use, medical grade masks and respirators to employees working indoors in close contact with other workers and/or customers.”

One exception is for so-called indoor mega events, such as concerts and sporting events. Vaccine verification also “continues to be required for entry to indoor mega events,” according to Los Angeles Public Health officials, “with a negative test result as a substitute for those not fully vaccinated. Vaccine verification at outdoor mega events and indoor portions of bars, nightclubs and lounges is strongly recommended and no longer required.”

The move depends on the CDC’s Covid-9 Community Levels By County page, which is expected to be updated today. L.A. Officials say they are confident that the county will move from the high risk designation. That page has not yet been updated.