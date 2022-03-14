Universal Studio Group Ups Beatrice Springborn And David O’Donoghue – The Hamden Journal

Universal Studio Group has made permanent the interim roles held by Beatrice Springborn and David O’Donoghue, with Springborn becoming President of UCP and Universal International Studios and O’Donoghue taking on the Head of Universal International Studios post.

Universal Studio Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe said the pair had “proven to be a dynamic and collaborative duo” over the past year, having served on an interim basis. Springborn joined after a six-year stint with Hulu towards the end of 2020 while O’Donoghue was previously NBCUniversal International Studios’ EVP, Business Affairs & Operations.

Igbokwe added: “Expanding Beatrice’s purview to drive both of these bold, vibrant divisions will expand opportunities for our talent and IP and amplify our global success.”

Reporting to Igbokwe, Springborn will now have oversight of all aspects of Universal International Studios’ slate, with a focus on growing global footprint. She will continue working across the in-house scripted operation, which has been behind the likes of Amazon Prime Video’s Hanna and the BBC’s Oliver Twist adaptation Dodger, along with its production labels including O’Donoghue’s former employer Carnival Films, Heyday Television, Matchbox Pictures, Monkey Kingdom, Working Title Television and Tony Ayres Productions.

In another strategy shift, Universal International Studios will now comprise NBCUniversal formats, the distribution arm that shops the likes of The Real Housewives and Suits globally.

Springborn said: “Universal International Studios has always embraced and championed global storytelling and the best-in-class storytellers. This cross-studio collaboration allows us to further that mission and amplify our international talent and IP. Our international team, led by David, is the best in the business. So I am thrilled to continue collaborating with them to unlock even more potential of the studio and bring more great voices to the fore.”