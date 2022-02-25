Universal Sets Spring 2023 Release For Monster Movie – The Hamden Journal

More spring 2023 dating: Universal has set April 14, 2023 for the release of their monster movie Renfield starring Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina.

The movie is opening up against Sony’s Adam Driver movie 65.

In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Renfield (Hoult), the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Cage), is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

Pic is directed by Chris McKay from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley, based on an original idea by The Walking Dead and Invincible creator Robert Kirkman.

Ben Schwartz and Adrian Martinez also star.

Renfield is produced by Skybound Entertainment partners Robert Kirkman and David Alpert, co-presidents Bryan Furst and Sean Furst and by McKay. McKay’s producing partner Samantha Nisenboim will executive produce.