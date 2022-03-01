Universal Pauses Theatrical Releases In Russia – The Hamden Journal

In a move that was expected to happen, Universal has announced that they’re halting their theatrical releases in Russia given the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Universal hasn’t specified titles like other studios Warner Bros, Disney, Sony and Paramount which movies are being paused, because it’s undetermined how long this crisis will last.

“In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Universal Pictures has paused planned theatrical releases in Russia,” said a spokesperson in a statement.

Upcoming theatrical releases for Universal abroad include Focus Features’ Belfast, DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys, Michael Bay’s Ambulance and Jurassic World Dominion.

Again, a costly, but noble, political sacrifice for studios to skip the Russian marketplace. Per Box Office Mojo, Russia generated $445M last year, +83% from 2020. Pre-pandemic 2019 saw $869.5M, however, Russia had a four-year streak of annual B.O. north of $1 billion from 2011 to 2014. Pre-pandemic, Universal’s Jurassic World earned $23.4M in 2015 and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in 2018 made $19.5M behind the Iron Curtain.

The Sony Motion Picture Group has blocked their theatrical release slate from Russia, including the upcoming Marvel Morbius, while Disney won’t be releasing Turing Red (set for a streaming debut stateside on Disney+). Paramount this morning said they won’t be releasing for the time being, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and The Lost City in Russia as the Ukraine conflict continues.