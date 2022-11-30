Universal International Studios Partners With Home Team – The Hamden Journal

Universal International Studios (UIS) has signed an exclusive deal with Home Team, the UK film and TV production outfit run by The End of the F***ing World exec Dominic Buchanan and Mogul Mowgli’s Bennett McGhee.

Home Team will develop and produce premium television projects with UIS for the UK and global market, focusing on championing underrepresented creatives and new voices.

The company was launched two years ago with the backing of Calculus Capital by the pair of respected UK producers and they have since set about developing a hefty slate.

UIS and Home Team will now oversee a slate including Emilie Robson’s Flick, a part-caper, part exploration of female friendships, and a period fantasy series about the Warrior Queen Mother of the Ashanti Empire, Yaa Asantewaa, which is being created by McGhee along with Kara Smith and Rienkje Attoh.

The move represents UIS’ latest push into the UK market and The Hamden Journal understands several firms were interested in partnering with Home Team.

“We are massive fans of Dominic and Bennett and admire their taste, approach and energy” said UIS President Beatrice Springborn. “Their mission, ethos, and their eye for identifying great talent, are why we are thrilled and proud to call them partners.”

Buchanan, whose past credits include Channel 4/Netflix smash The End of the F***ing World and Colette, said UIS’ “commitment to our slate and the filmmakers we’re working with will empower our collective ambitions for Home Team to the highest level.”

McGhee, who also founded Silvertown Films in 2015, added: “From our earliest conversations, the studio’s shared passion in the talent we’re working with and the talent we want to work with made for a tantalising partnership.”