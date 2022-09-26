Universal Acquires Westbrook Studios Action Comedy ‘Regulators,’ Starring Nicky Jam – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has acquired the action-comedy Regulators, starring Nicky Jam, who is also producing via music label La Industria, Inc.

The deal followed multiple studio bids for the Westbrook Studios project. Story details are being kept under wraps.

Brooks McLaren and D.J. Cotrona are attached to write the screenplay based on their pitch to the studio. The two have already appeared on the Black List for their action script Fight or Flight.

In addition to Jam, Will Smith, Jon Mone, Miguel Melendez and Heather Washington will produce the feature for Westbrook Studios, alongside Juan Diego Medina and Lorenzo Braun for La Industria, Inc. / Three Six Zero.

Universal EVP of production Jay Polidoro will oversee the project for the studio.

Jam, a singer-songwriter, rapper and actor, appeared in Bad Boys for Life. The global Latin music star has also appeared in his own TV series, El Ganador, and online show The Rockstar.

In addition to his work with Cortrona, McLaren previously wrote How It Ends, which was also featured on the Black List and premiered on Netflix with David M. Rosenthal directing and Paul Schiff, Tai Duncan, and Kelly McCormick producing. The sci-fi/thriller road movie starring Theo James and Forest Whitaker has been watched by over 100 million total viewers, was the #1 movie on the platform for 8 weeks following its release, and recently returned to the Global #1 movie spot in April 2022. McLaren’s credits also include Embassy at Paramount and Rambo: New Blood at Millennium Films. He is represented by Verve Talent and Literary Agency, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Cotrona, already a well-established actor, is now quickly becoming half of one of Hollywood’s hottest writing team alongside McLaren. In addition to his writing projects, as an actor, he can be seen in the upcoming Shazam 2 from Warner Brothers and the Spy Kids reboot from his frequent collaborator, Robert Rodriguez for Netflix. He is represented by Gersh, Inspire Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Nick Rivera Caminero, known as Nicky Jam, is recognized around the world as a pioneer of Latin Urban music. At the age of 11, he recorded his first album Diferente a Los Demás (Different From the Rest), which attracted the attention of DJs and artists in Puerto Rico. As a young adult, Nicky Jam quickly rose to the top of his genre with radio hits including “Yo No Soy Tu Marido”, “Me Voy Pa’l Party”, “Fiel A Tu Piel” and “La Combi Completa” among others. He toured the world and became one of Latin urban music’s first international stars. He was obligated to stop his music career for 3 years, because of some major personal problems. In 2013, he debuted his new image and returned stronger than ever. He notched five radio hits: “Piensas en Mí”, “Curiosidad”, “Juegos Prohibidos”, “Voy a Beber” and the global hit “Travesuras”. In February 2015, Nicky Jam teamed up with Enrique Iglesias to release “El Perdón”, his most internationally acclaimed single to date. Tallying over 1 million YouTube views on the day of its release, “El Perdón” was #1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin songs charts for 30 weeks (second longest-running single in the chart’s history). In January 2016, Nicky released “Hasta el Amanecer”, which also became the biggest Latin song of the year. In 2017 Nicky Jam releases “El Amante” and his very first solo album “Fenix”. The single “El Amante” quickly became an international hit, reaching a 7X platinum status. Same thing happened with the album, which achieved 11 platinum certifications. In 2018 he achieves three new Latin Grammy nominations, and collaborates with the remix “Te Boté”, the song became the most watched video on YouTube globally in 2018. Additionally, Nicky Jam had the honor of recording and performing the official soundtrack of the 2018 FIFA World Cup: “Live It Up,” featuring Will Smith and Era Istrefi. His autobiographical series “El Ganador” premiered on Netflix at the end of 2019 and his seventh studio album “Íntimo”. Nicky Jam returned to the big screen in early 2020 in the sequel “Bad Boys For Life”, starring alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Nicky Jam released his most recent studio album, “Infinity,” in 2021. It is Nicky Jam’s most diversified album to date, with 15 songs that take the listener on a journey through all the genres he has mastered over his career. He is now during his INFINITY TOUR 2022 world tour.